BJP's Shazia Ilmi accuses ex-BSP MP of passing lewd remarks, FIR lodged

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Delhi Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shazia Ilmi has filed a complaint against former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Akbar Ahmad 'Dumpy', for allegedly passing lewd remarks at her during a dinner party on February 5.

An FIR has been registered at Southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj police station under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).