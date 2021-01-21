BJP's Subhash Sarkar accuses TMC of using police to win polls

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) is using the West Bengal police to win elections, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP from Bankura, Dr Subhash Sarkar on Thursday.



"TMC had won 2014, 2016 and 2019 elections in West Bengal by putting the state police in front and creating hooliganism on its back," Satkar told ANI.

Sarkar's statement came as a reaction to TMC leader Firhad Hakim's earlier statement where he slammed the BJP and alleged that it is using the Border Security Force (BSF) to 'terrorise' people to vote in the party's favour for the upcoming state elections.

Sarkar challenged Hakim to file an FIR if he has any proof to support his claim and further urged the public to see through TMC's ploy.

"Central forces are there so that people can avoid pressure from the state government. I want to ask the TMC leader that if he has any proof, then he should file the FIR directly. They can also go to the BSF office and action will be taken on their complaint. But, if there is no evidence, then they should take back their statement," he stated.

He further alleged that the violence against BJP workers is still prevalent in West Bengal and reiterated that the presence of central forces is necessary to reinstate confidence in the public that when they'll go to vote, no harm will come upon them.

He also criticized the arrest of BJP Janata Yuva Morcha president Suresh Shaw and two other activists by the state police.

"The slogans were raised by their (TMC) people. But, all the legal action will be taken against the BJP workers. We fight with the democratic system. That is why the BJP is gaining people's confidence," he stated.

He further alleged that TMC helped in rehabilitating refugees from Rohingya in West Bengal and said, "It is not unknown who gave the statement in their favour when Rohingyas entered Bengal. The West Bengal Chief Minister and all the ministers spoke in their favour. They have made arrangements so that Rohingyas can get voter ID cards and ration cards."

The Assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to happen in April-May this year. (ANI)

