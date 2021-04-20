BJYM launches state wise Covid helplines to help people

Workers of respective state units of the BJYM will attend the calls on the helpline and provide assistance with respect to Covid testing, availability of medicines, vaccination and hospitalisation in coordination with local municipal authorities.

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has launched special state wise Covid helplines to assist people in need.

The BJYM launched dedicated helplines for Mumbai (020-6732 6460), Delhi (011-6119 5322), Maharashtra (020-6732 6090), Madhya Pradesh (0731-4821 330) and Puducherry (044-6171 3330). Helplines have also been launched for Bihar, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura and Manipur.

"The BJP has always been proactive in listening to and addressing the concerns of citizens. Whenever there is any issue affecting the public at large, the Yuva Morcha in particular has continuously provided community service and this helpline is an extension of our mantra -- BJYMCares," Tejasvi Surya, BJYM National President, said.

Surya, BJP Lok Sabha member from Karnataka, further said that with states like Maharashtra, Delhi, MP and Karnataka facing an exponential increase in the number of Covid infections, the party has launched this helpline to counsel and help citizens.

In the first stage, helplines have been made functional in the states that are grappling with a high number of cases. The helplines will be made functional in all BJYM state units in the next two days.

"We are here to help citizens on issues related to the Covid pandemic -- be it triaging, doctor consultation, home isolation, vaccination or hospitalisation. The karyakartas (workers) handling the helpline will extend assistance for hospitalisation and availability of medicines like remdesivir in coordination with the local municipal authorities," Surya said.

Surya pointed out that BJYM will also help families who need help with cremation services and they will also take requests for transportation to the nearest vaccination centre.

Apart from the helplines, the BJYM is planning to conduct a country-wide plasma donation drive at the end of this month, where recovered Covid patients will be appealed to turn up in large numbers and donate their blood plasma.

The BJYM is also actively involved in conducting vaccination drives across the country and has also arranged for mass Covid-19 testing in villages, industrial units and apartment complexes.

--IANS

ssb/rs