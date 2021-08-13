BJYM to undertake 'Yuva Sankalp Yatra' to mark 75th I-Day

The Yuva Sankalp Yatra was announced by BJP's General Secretary Tarun Chugh and BJYM chief Tejasvi Surya at the party headquarters here.

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP, will undertake a 'Yuva Sankalp Yatra' to mark the country's 75th Independence Day.

Under the Yuva Sankalp Yatra, the BJYM will organise cycle rallies and marathons of 75 km in 75 locations across the country between August 15 and August 17. The Yatra is part of the country's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Launching the Yatra, Chugh said, "The BJYM will organise several programmes to mark 75 years of India's Independence."

Surya said that the Yatra has been planned under the guidance of BJP national President J.P. Nadda and Chugh, and it is a special programme of the BJYM.

"The BJYM has invited all the young people to participate in the Yatra in their respective districts. The youth are expected to join in large numbers in 75 different locations across the country to participate in the Yuva Sankalp Yatra," Surya said.

"In all, the Yatra will record 5,625 km of cycling or run across the country. Going by an average of 10 running or cycling events per location, there will be at least 750 events across the country celebrating the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'," Surya added.

In addition to the Yatra, the BJYM has also asked its cadres to sing the national anthem together at 7.50 am on August 15 in all the districts with a minimum of 75 people per district.

--IANS

ssb/arm