BKC vax centre in Mumbai runs out of Covishield

Mumbai: The BKC vaccination centre in Bandra, Mumbai runs out of Covishield vaccine. Boards reading 'Vaccine out of stock', were put up outside the BKC vaccination centre.

Rajesh Dere, Dean of the Centre says, "We had 350-400 Covishield doses which we administered. We're awaiting more doses. Around 2000 Covaxin doses are available for second dose, that is being administered.



"We have received information that we will get the Covishield doses by this evening. If that happens, we will begin vaccination tomorrow. We realised last night about the shortage of Covishield doses."

India's Covid-19 tally breached the 15.3 million-mark with 259,170 fresh cases and 1761 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday morning.

