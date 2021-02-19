BKU asks farmers not to invite BJP leaders to event

The directive, given by Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Naresh Tikait in Sisauli, takes forward the decision of social boycott of BJP leaders, taken earlier at a Kisan Maha Panchayat in Muzaffarnagar.

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 19 (IANS) The farmers' union which have recently staged a panchayat in Muzaffarnagar's Sisauli, urged people not to invite any BJP leader to a family function or a programme until the prevailing deadlock situation between the farmers and the government ends.

The decision is expected to make things awkward for the BJP which has asked its leaders to reach out to farmers and explain to them the positive impact of farm laws.

"BKU chief Naresh Tikait had advised people to not send 'chitthi' (invitations) to BJP leaders for any programme till the impasse ends," said Chaudhary Digamber Singh, state president of BKU's youth wing.

He said this to protect BJP leaders from possible harassment and misbehaviour by people in the wake of the ongoing farmers' movement.

The panchayat in Sisauli, on Wednesday evening, went on for over four hours in which different aspects of the movement and issue of no increase in sugarcane rate were discussed.

--IANS

amita/sdr/