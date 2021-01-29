BKU calls Mahapanchayat amid heavy police deployment

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 29 (IANS) After the Red Fort violence on January 26, politics has intensified over the farmers' agitation at Delhi's Ghazipur border in protest against the Central farm laws. Bharatiya Kisan Union President Naresh Tikait has organised a Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar area of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

A possible tussle between the local administration and the BKU has been averted. The administration has allowed holding a 'Kisan panchayat'. At the same time strict security arrangements have been made and traffic diverted for its smooth movement.

The farmers have started arriving at the ground for the panchayat meeting. At the same time major routes are being closely monitored. Everyone is showing a keen interest in this mahapanchayat. It is believed that Naresh Tikait could make a major announcement. A large number of women are also expected to be present in the mahapanchayat. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) National General Secretary Jayant Chaudhary's arrival is also expected.

On Friday morning, senior officials including two Intelligence Bureau officers interacted with Naresh Tikait. The police administration has made strict security arrangements.

Before leaving for the meeting, the women participants reached Kisan Bhawan in Sisauli, paid tributes to Mahendra Singh Tikait and pledged to be equal participants in this protest by farmers.

SSP Abhishek Yadav said the road from Mahavir Chowk to Circular Road via Sujru Chungi would be completely closed during the Mahapanchayat. All vehicles coming from Meerut will enter the city through the Bhopa bypass via the highway. All vehicles coming from Shamli and Badhout would enter the city via the Peena-Vahlna bypass, and the Bhopa bypass.

Farmers from different villages of Sardhana, Jani, Sarurpur police station areas are preparing to reach Ghazipur border on tractors. Police has been deployed at different places on the Ganga Canal Marg with instructions to videograph the farmers and monitor them.

At the same time, BKU chief Rakesh Tikait is also adamant to continue the farmers stir. Tikait said that if anything happens at night at the Ghazipur border, the administration and the Central government would be held responsible for it. If any farmer is arrested without proper investigation, the situation could worsen. He said the farmers would not break the laws, but the government is forcing them to do so.

--IANS

