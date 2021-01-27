BKU leader accuses Deep Sidhu of misleading farmers

The BKU leader said in a video message, "What he (Sidhu) has done today is very condemnable. We had no programme to visit the Red Fort. He went there as a rebel and he people misled people. We did not know that Sidhu would go to the Red Fort."

Chadhuni said that Sidhu has been building strongholds for a long time and speaks against the farmer leaders.

Singh said that this is a farmers' movement and not a religious movement. He also condemned the violence during the Kisan Republic Parade.

The farmers, who have been protesting against the three Central Agricultural Laws for two months, were allowed by the Delhi Police to take out the kisan tractor parade on Republic Day and routes were already set for it. However, by not following the prescribed routes, the protesters reached the Red Fort and created mayhem after attacking the police.

