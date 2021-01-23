BKU leader accuses govt of acts to disrupt tractor rally

Ghazipur, Jan 23 (IANS) A day after the protesting farmers leaders on Delhi's Singhu border caught a person who confessed to hatching a conspiracy to disrupt the proposed tractor rally on January 26, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Saturday alleged that the Centre and the administration are the ones behind such a "conspiracy".

The farmer leader alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched to kill four of them and create disturbances during their tractor rally. The person was later handed over to the Haryana Police.

Tikait told IANS: "The man caught from the Singhu border's protest site was a member of the gang. Only the central government and the administration can carry out such acts."

"The government has been saying that the tractor rally on January 26 will be violent. How do they know that it will be violent?"

"Our movement has been quite peaceful for the last two months," the BKU leader added.

"The apprehended man was associated with a 10-member gang. We have handed him over to the police. Which agency will interrogate him is a matter to be seen," he said.

Tikait said, "The same people were also part of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's programme. It has now been revealed that the government is behind all such acts."

"Where there is a mob, violence has to be forcefully created and such an action is resorted to by the administration. These gangs have been imparted training, the same people are part of the mob and commit violence. "

"We have nearly 200 volunteers deployed at various borders of Delhi who are monitoring such suspicious people. We want a peaceful protest," the BKU leader added.

