BKU leader quits UP govt panel on farmers

Malik alleged that not a single meeting of the commission was held since its formation.

Muzaffarnagar (UP), March 1 (IANS) Dharmendra Malik, media in charge of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), has resigned from the commission formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to address problems faced by the farmers.

He has sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The 'Krishak Samriddhi Ayog' Uttar Pradesh (Farmers' Prosperity Commission) was formed in 2017 to address farmers' issues.

"The purpose for which the panel was formed has not been fulfilled," Malik said.

Malik was nominated as a non-government member and a representative of the farmers' organisation in the commission. The purpose of this panel was to address the problems of farmers and to solve them.

Malik claimed that the panel also did not send any suggestion to the Centre on the three agriculture laws.

"Today, there is a deadlock between the government and the farmers regarding the recently-introduced agricultural laws across the country. Farmers have spent the last three months on roads in freezing cold, but the government could not find any solution. Even on such a serious subject, no suggestion was sent to the Centre by the panel. It also did not seek the opinion of the farmers of the state through dialogue. The commission has not been able to fulfil the purpose for which it was formed," Malik told reporters.

He said that the BKU has always been fighting for interests and welfare farmers and will not compromise on the issue.

--IANS

amita/pgh