BKU protests after boy electrocuted in UP village

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), June 9 (IANS) The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) held protests in UP's Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday after a farmer's son was electrocuted in a village there.

The incident took place in Mahabalipur village under Charthawal police station when Ankit, who went to fetch cucumbers from his fields, came in contact with a broken electric wire and died on the spot.