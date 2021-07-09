BKU to intensify agitation in UP from August 1

Yudhvir Singh, general secretary of the BKU, said that they will launch the agitation simultaneously in all the 18 divisions of Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow, July 9 (IANS) The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) will be intensifying their agitation against the three central farm laws from August 1 in Uttar Pradesh.

He said, "From July 11, we will be holding meetings of our divisional and district committees and from August 1, we will start with our agitation in UP to press for our demands."

He further said that the divisional and district committees will spread awareness in districts about the three farm laws and also issues prevalent in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"We will also raise the issue of hike in the price of electricity besides our pending sugarcane payments. Our farmers will hold demonstrations at the division and district level for the agitation.

"We will also raise the issue of education and health besides other local issues. While participating in agitation in UP, the farmers will also attend to the calls given by the 'Samyukta Kisan Morcha' from time to time," he added.

The BKU will demand compensation for farmers who died during the pandemic period.

"We demand compensation for farmers who died during the Covid period. Since their tests were not conducted, they should be treated as death due to Covid and compensated under the 'Krishi Durghatna Yojna.'

"If compensation is not given, we will continue with our agitation. The agitation will also go on at the borders of Delhi and our farmers will also raise local issues in the state of UP," said Dharmendra Malik, national media coordinator of the BKU.

--IANS

amita/dpb