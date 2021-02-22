BKU urges farmers not to destroy standing crops

Tikait during one of the Kisan Mahapanchayats had urged farmers to give importance to the agitation and, if need be, destroy their crops. After his appeal, four farmers have destroyed their crops. As per the information shared by the BKU, Muzaffarnagar farmer Yogendra Ahlawat destroyed his standing crops on two acres of land while a farmer from Bijnor also destroyed his crops.

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) After reports of farmers destroying their standing crops following the appeal by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait started coming from several places, the organisation has appealed to the farmers not to do so.

The farmers' protest is continuing at the borders of Delhi against the Union farm laws since the last three months. Rakesh Tikait, the BKU National Spokesperson, had appealed to the farmers of Uttar Pradesh to be present in the protests at all costs even if they have to destroy their standing crops. Two other farmers have also destroyed their crops.

Talking about the incidents, BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik told IANS, "As per the information, only four farmers have destroyed their standing crops till now. We had a word with them regarding the same while issuing a statement that the farmers were never asked to destroy the standing crops, rather we had asked them to be ready for the situation, if needed."

"As of now, we are not into any such situation so we request the farmers not to destroy their crops. We had clearly said that if the government mounts pressure on us then we might have to sacrifice our crops in April when they are ready to harvest," the BKU statement said.

When Tikait was asked about the development, he said, "The farmers voluntarily agreed to sacrifice their produce if required. However, such a step is not to be taken now. This situation might come in April when the produce is ready for harvest. The crops are still standing, so we urge the farmers not to take any such step and let the crops get ready."

"We have formed a committee who will coordinate with the committee in the village and help the farmers in harvesting the crops. Any decision on this issue will be taken after April 20," Tikait added.

