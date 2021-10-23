Black Day: UKPNP, others protest in front of EU Parliament against Pak's invasion of J-K in 1947

Brussels [Belgium], October 23 (ANI): The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) and the Jammu Kashmir International People's Alliance (JKIPA) jointly held a protest in front of the European Parliament to mark the Black day of Pakistani invasion of Jammu Kashmir on 22nd of October-1947.



Protesters gathered in front of the EU Parliament chanting anti-Pak slogans.

Jamil Maqsood, senior human rights activist, addressed the protest along with other activists including Andy Vermaut, Manel Masalmi and Sajid Hussain.

Mina Pujaan, a woman rights activist from Afghanistan, also attended the event and spoke about the deteriorating human rights situation in her country under the Taliban.

Earlier on Friday, a massive protest was held in Dhaka city of Bangladesh to mark October 22 as "Black Day" when Pakistan led tribal forces attacked the innocent Kashmiri population in 1947 to take control of Jammu and Kashmir under the code name "Operation Gulmarg".

Rationalism and Liberalism Practice Forum, Bangladesh, organised a seminar on the day at Dhaka Reporters Unity, which was attended by more than 100 participants. Banners and placards condemning the massacre in Kashmir by Pakistan backed tribals were displayed in the seminar hall. (ANI)



