Black flag shown to Assam CM by anti-CAA protesters in Barpeta

Barpeta (Assam) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was shown black flags by people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Sarthebari area of the district earlier on Wednesday.

Protesters waved black flags standing on the roadside as the Chief Minister's convoy passed through amid police security.



Since the enactment of CAA on December 12 last year, protests have erupted in various parts of the country including the national capital.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)