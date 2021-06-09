Black fungus: Centre allocates 3,21,100 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B to states from June 1

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): In order to combat black fungus cases, the Centre has allocated 3,21,100 vials of anti-fungal drug Liposomal Amphotericin-B to states in the past nine days.



In a tweet, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Within first 9 days of June'21, Government of India (GoI) allocated 3,21,100 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B to states. We are working continuously to import and manufacture 'Liposamal and Conventional Amphotericin-B' to meet current demands. Department of Pharmaceuticals is ensuring smooth and timely supply of AmphB."

Amphotericin-B is being used in treating black fungus cases.

On May 27, the Central government gave a licence to five companies to ramp up the production of Liposomal Amphotericin B injections, which is used to treat black fungus or mucormycosis.

The Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Sadananda Gowda on May 26 informed that additional 29,250 vials of Amphotericin B, used in the treatment of Mucormycosis, were allocated to states and Union Territories, based on their number of patients under treatment.

Earlier, additional 19,420 vials of Amphotericin-B were allocated on May 24 and 23,680 vials of the drug were supplied across the country on May 21, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers informed. (ANI)

