Black Fungus: Chandigarh orders 2,000 vials of Amphotericin B

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 25 (ANI): Advisor of Chandigarh Administration, Manoj Parida on Monday informed that Union Territory has placed an order for 2,000 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B injection, a drug which is used in treatment of black fungus.



The Advisor informed that, the order of Amphotericin B injection is being placed with Mylan company.

"We have placed an order for 2,000 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B injection with Mylan company for supply costing about Rs 1.2 crores. We have followed Punjab tender rates," said Parida.

"Of 62 patients of Mucormycosis admitted, 10 are from Chandigarh," he added.

Further speaking about restriction in the Union Territory, Parida informed that salons, barbershops, spas, and malls will continue to remain closed.

"It is clarified that salons, barbershops, spa, and malls will continue to remain closed. Non-essential shops like auto service centres are allowed to be open till 3.00 pm only" said

"All essential shops like chemists, groceries can remain open till 5:00 P.M. Only non-essential to close at 3:00 pm" he added. (ANI)

