  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Black fungus declared epidemic in J&K

Black fungus declared epidemic in J&K

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, May 24th, 2021, 12:40:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Srinagar, May 24 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government declared black fungus as an epidemic on Monday under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

The decision followed a directive from the union government in which it had asked the UT administration to make black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

On Friday, a 40-year old patient with confirmed black fungus infection died in a government medical college hospital in Jammu.

Another suspected patient is being treated at the government dental college in Srinagar while doctors have confirmed that a black fungus patient was successfully treated in November 2020 by the doctors at the dental college.

--IANS

sq/skp/

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features