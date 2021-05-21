Black Fungus declared epidemic in UP

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had urged states and union territories to make black fungus or mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, stating that the infection is leading to morbidity and mortality amongst COVID-19 patients.

Lucknow, May 21 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government, on Friday, declared the deadly infection, black fungus, as an epidemic. The state has so far registered 169 cases of mucormycosis and eight deaths due to it.

"You are requested to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, wherein all government and private health facilities, medical colleges will follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis," the health ministry had said.

The government also asked states and UTs to make it mandatory for government and private hospitals to report all suspected and confirmed cases.

Responding to the Centre, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Gujarat and the UT of Chandigarh declared the disease an epidemic.

Telangana and Rajasthan had already declared mucormycosis as an epidemic, few days back.

Mucormycosis, which is primarily affecting people recovering from Covid-19, as per sources, has infected several people as it is caused by the steroid administered in the treatment of coronavirus.

