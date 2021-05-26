Black Fungus treatment can cost up to Rs 15 lakh!

New Delhi: Soon after the battle for Covid-19 is over, recovered patients are falling prey to mucormycosis in huge numbers, which leads to fungal infection. The Centre declared it as a notifiable disease while 11 states have already declared it as an epidemic.

Owing to the cost of the treatment of mucormycosis that goes up to at least Rs 5 lakh, many poor families are standing helpless as their near ones continue to suffer from the deadly fungal infection. The line of treatment in mucormycosis is urgent and needs to be started as soon as the presence of fungal infections is confirmed in the patients to avoid painful suffering and mortality.



While government hospitals have started giving treatments, many of the private super/multi-speciality hospitals in the national capital told ANI that the cost of treatment can range up to Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakhs per patient excluding post discharge treatment.

A resident of Jodhpur who has a case of mucormycosis in his family (father-in-law) and has been hospitalised on the condition of anonymity stated, "During the initial four-five days, we suffered a lot following scarcity of the medicine and now we are suffering due to the cost of the treatment which is huge for any middle-class family to afford."

He said, "At first we dealt with Covid-19 treatment and now mucormycosis. Doctors have told us that my father in law who has got black fungus in the nose requires at least 80 vials. Right now, the hospital is providing the injections for free till the time he is in the Covid-19 ward. But when discharged, in another two days, I do not know how to afford all these vials."