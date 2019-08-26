Black magic behind death of BJP leaders: Pragya

At a meeting to pay tribute to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and former MP Chief Minister Babu Lal Gaur, Pragya said, "During the Lok Sabha elections, a saint told me don't stop but increase your sadhna (spiritual practice), because it's hard time and the opposition is using 'deadly powers' against the BJP".

"The saint told me 'these deadly powers will surely affect those who are taking care of the party. They will be hurt. You are a target. Take care of yourself'," she said.

Pragya said, "I heard him and forgot it. Now I am seeing our top leaders -- first Sushma Swaraj then Babu Lal Gaur and now Jaitleyji -- dying. Is it because of that 'deadly power'? It is a question. But our leadership is dying prematurely".