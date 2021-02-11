Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan gets relief as Jodhpur Court dismisses government's plea

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], February 11 (ANI): The Jodhpur District and Sessions Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the Rajasthan government that alleged that actor Salman Khan had presented a false affidavit related to the Arms Act in the blackbuck poaching case.



Hastimal Saraswat, representing Khan, said that the District and Sessions Court today rejected the plea filed by the state government.

"We already informed the court in 2006 that we had not submitted any false information. It was nothing but to harass Salman Khan," Saraswat told reporters here.

The decision was taken by Judge Raghavendra Kachwal around 3.30 in which he said, "The PIL has no strong grounds." The actor was present in the hearing via video conferencing.

The petition was registered against Salman Khan presenting the wrong evidence in the court in the Blackbuck poaching case which stated that Khan said that his arms licence has been lost. However, the investigation revealed that the actor has submitted it for renewal in Mumbai's Bandra.

While on the other hand, another PIL earlier stated that the actor had submitted an affidavit citing the reason for not appearing to the court, which is an ache in his ear. But he was found busy in shooting.

However, the trial court has earlier quashed both of the petitions.

The lawyer representing the government said, "We have not received the copy of judgment yet. After receiving it we will think to take the matter to the High Court."

Salman Khan was booked under Section 51 of Wildlife Protection Act for poaching two chinkaras in Bhawad village on 26-27 September 1998 and one chinkara in Mathania on September 28, 1998. (ANI)

