Blackmailed by classmate, UP girl ends life

Police said the accused had clicked some objectionable photos of the minor girl and was threatening to upload them on social media.

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 26 (IANS) A Class 11 girl committed suicide by hanging at her house in Deoria after she was allegedly blackmailed by her male classmate.

About a week ago, the girl had told her family about it after which her father had informed school authorities. After this, the father was attacked by a group of boys.

When the matter was brought to the notice of the school principal, he warned the student of mending his ways else his name would be struck from the school.

A case of abetment to suicide against the girl's classmate has been registered.

Deoria Superintendent of Police (SP) Shripati Mishra said the victim's classmate has been sent to a juvenile home.

"We have recovered the mobile phone of the classmate which had some objectionable photos of the girl," said Mishra.

The matter is being further investigated, the SP said.

--IANS

amita/dpb