Blackout hits Afghan provinces

Kabul, Oct 14 (IANS) At least a dozen Afghan provinces, including Kabul, were hit by a blackout triggered by a technical problem, the national power company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), confirmed on Thursday.

The company said in a statement that due to the outbreak of a technical problem along the imported power grid, the imported electricity from Uzbekistan was cut in those provinces along the power network, reports Xinhua news agency.