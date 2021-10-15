Blast hits Shia mosque in Kandahar, 32 people killed

Kandahar (Afghanistan), October 15 (ANI): A powerful explosion rattled a Shia Mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar province on Friday, killing 32 people.



Over 53 people have suffered injuries in the blast, Sputnik reported citing a source.

The explosion hit the Imam Barga mosque during the Friday prayers.

No terror group has so far taken the responsibility for the explosion.

In recent weeks, the Islamic State (IS) has carried out a number of attacks targeting religious places.

This is the second bomb attack against a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan over the past week.

In the first attack, which happened in northern Kunduz city last Friday and was claimed by the IS terror group, more than 50 lives of worshippers were lost and scores of others were injured. (ANI)

