Blast in Afghan province kills Taliban official

Kabul, Oct 14 (IANS) A Taliban official was killed and 11 others were injured in an explosion on Thursday in Afghanistan's Kunar province, a sorce said.

The source told Xinhua news agency that the incident occurred near a bridge in the provincial capital Asadabad's Karhali locality.

"Abdullah who served as the Taliban's police chief for Shegal district in Kunar lost his life in the incident," the source added.