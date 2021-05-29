Blast in Afghanistan's Parwan province targets university bus, 4 killed

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 29 (ANI): At least four people were killed in an explosion in Afghanistan's Parwan province after terrorists targeted a bus carrying university lecturers on Saturday.



As many as 13 more were wounded in the explosion and most of them were lecturers from Alberoni University in Bagram district, said Dr Qasim Sangin, chief medical officer at Parwan Hospital, as quoted by TOLOnews.

The local police informed that the blast happened in the Bagram district's Rabat area at around 3:15 pm (local time) on Saturday afternoon.

So far, no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

As the US has started its withdrawal from Afghanistan, clashes have surged dramatically in several provinces of the country, with terrorist groups attempting to capture more territory as the September 11 deadline draws near.

The Afghan security forces are currently fighting the Taliban throughout the country. (ANI)

