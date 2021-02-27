Blast in hospital in Ukraine's Chernivtsi kills one person

Kiev [Ukraine], February 27 (ANI/Sputnik): A blast in a hospital in Ukraine's Chernivtsi killed one person and injured another one on Saturday, Ukraine's emergency service said, adding that over 20 people were evacuated after the incident.



"In a ward on the second floor of the five-story building of the City Clinical Hospital No. 1, an oxygen pipe exploded. At 13.30 [11:30 GMT] the fire was extinguished. As a result of this incident, one person died and one person was injured. 20 people were evacuated," the service said. (ANI/Sputnik)

