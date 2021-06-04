Blast in Quetta kills 3 children

According to the reports, a group of four children found a toy in a street and took it to a house, which exploded when they started playing with it.

The incident took place in the city's Kharotabad area on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Islamabad, June 4 (IANS) A bomb blast in Pakistan's Quetta city left three children dead and another injured, local media reported.

Three children died on the spot while another sustained serious injuries.

Police, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a local hospital.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.

According to the police, a hand grenade was fixed inside the toy, which exploded when the children started playing with it.

