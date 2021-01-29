Blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi, no injuries reported

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy in Delhi on Friday evening. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far.



Windscreens of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road here were found damaged.

The explosion took place not far from Vijay Chowk, where several VVIPS including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi were in attendance during the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony.

The nature of explosion is being ascertained and security has been stepped up in and around the area. Senior police officers have reached the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

