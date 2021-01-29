Blast near Israel embassy raises security concerns (ld)

Soon, the bomb disposal squad, Special Cell, intelligence agencies and the police visited the spot. The area was sealed as the forensic teams gathered evidence.

Window panes of several cars parked there were shattered with the impact.

New Delhi, Jan 29 ( IANS ) A very low-intensity improvised explosive device went off at about 5.05 pm on Friday evening at APJ Abdul Kalam Road near the Embassy of Israel.

Entry of media was restricted as barricades came up at the road leading to the embassy. Senior police officials were themselves supervising the area.

The fire department got a call at 5:11 pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"No injury to any person is there and nor any damage to property was witnessed except window panes of three vehicles parked nearby. Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," said a senior Delhi Police official.

The area is in proximity of Vijay Chowk where the Beating Retreat ceremony was still on. This raises security concerns about the motive behind an improvised device explosion.

"We are ascertaining the nature of the blast and the CCTV footage of the area and around is being scanned," said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, Delhi has been put on high alert and security at airports, railway stations and strategic buildings intensified.

The explosion has raised serious security concerns as multiple teams of Delhi Police are investigating the explosion and the timing of the blast.

