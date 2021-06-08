Blast near mosque in Bihar's Banka injures several

Banka (Bihar), June 8 (IANS) A massive blast took place on Tuesday morning in a Madarsa under Nagar police station in Bihar's Banka district, which completely destroyed he building. Two to three people are reported to be injured in this incident.

Banka Nagar police station in-charge Shambhu Kumar said that a bomb exploded in a Madrasa, located near a mosque, on Tuesday morning in Navtolia area. The Madrasa building has been completely damaged in this incident.