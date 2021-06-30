Blending The Art Of Print and Performance in Sportswear

Adidas has teamed with Marimekko, marking the first ever sports apparel collaboration from the iconic Finnish design house. The limited edition features a lineup of beautiful, bold pieces that seamlessly blend Marimekko's art of printmaking and functional style with Adidas' expertise in sports performance. The collaboration celebrates connecting through the joy of exploration -- the force that keeps the community moving, progressing, in sport, art and life.

The debut joint collection features two legendary Marimekko prints: Annika Rimala's Laine (wave) print from 1965 and Maija Louekari's Rasymatto (rag rug) from 2009. The bold vibrant patterns are now interwoven with signature Adidas performance fabrics for a collection designed to spark positivity and playfulness in the everyday. The head-to-toe looks are ideal for embracing outdoor pursuits, from swimming to running, cycling, and walking. Crafted with sustainable innovation at the heart, the collection features new materials and methods to help reduce environmental impact, including PRIMEBLUE and PRIMEGREEN recycled yarns.

Rebekka Bay, Creative Director at Marimekko, said, "We are immensely proud to present this collection with Adidas. Since Marimekko's beginnings 70 years ago, our philosophy has been to empower people to be happy as they are through our colourful art of printmaking. Marimekko's bold prints fit Adidas' innovative and boundary-pushing sports apparel perfectly -- this functional yet playful collection aims to spark the joy of exploration in everyday lives. This collaboration offers a fantastic opportunity for us to introduce Marimekko's colourful world and timeless design to even more people around the world, and we hope its message of positivity, curiosity and self-empowerment will inspire many."

* Adidas x Marimekko Graphic Cycling Jersey: A must-have for anyone heading out on their bike this season, the new graphic print jersey comes in two different colourways and offers a slim silhouette. Performance fabrics such as AEROREADY helps keep the athlete feeling dry on the move, while PRIMEBLUE -- a high performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic -- ensures the garment is made with the planet in mind.

* Adidas x Marimekko Short: Designed for performance running, the shorts are available in each iconic Marimekko print, one vivid red and one monochrome. Created with signature adidas performance materials including AEROREADY, which help keep the athlete feeling dry on the move, while PRIMEGREEN, a high-performance recycled material ensures the garment is made with the planet in mind.



* Price Range: Bra -- Rs 2699 Tights -- Rs 3299 Shorts-- Rs 2999

* The Adidas x Marimekko limited edition collection will be available at shop.adidas.co.in



