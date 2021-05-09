Blinken admits some US actions undermine int'l order

Washington, May 9 (IANS) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that some US actions in recent years have undermined the rules-based world order.

"I know that some of our actions in recent years have undermined the rules-based order and led others to question whether we are still committed to it," Blinken made the remarks at the United Nations Security Council Open Debate on Multilateralism, Xinhua reported.