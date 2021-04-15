Blinken, G4 counterparts discuss Russia-Ukraine tensions in Brussels

Washington DC [US], April 15 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his G4 counterparts on Wednesday met on the sidelines of the NATO ministerial meet in Brussels to discuss the rising Russia-Ukraine tensions.



"They reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and commended Ukraine's restraint in the face of Russian provocations, including its military buildup, inflammatory rhetoric, and increasing attacks at the Line of Contact," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press release.

They emphasised the need for Russia to immediately de-escalate tensions with Ukraine. The meeting also covered matters concerning Afghanistan, Iran and Yemen, Price said.

Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attended a NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels this week to discuss matters on Afghanistan and Russian troop movements near Ukraine's border, Sputnik reported.

According to the Russian news agency, Russian officials have described the situation on the border with Ukraine as "frightening" and vowed to bolster security in response to an increased NATO presence. (ANI)

