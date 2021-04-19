Blinken, Jaishankar reiterate commitment for restoration of democracy in Myanmar

Washington [US], April 20 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday (local time) spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the situation in Myanmar and both the leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to democratic values and mutual support for the restoration of democracy in Burma.



"Secretary of State Antony J Blinken spoke with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar today to reaffirm the importance of the US-India relationship and cooperation on regional security issues," said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

"Blinken and Jaishankar reaffirmed their shared commitment to democratic values and mutual support for the restoration of democracy in Burma, the statement added.

Since February 1 coup by the Myanmar military, 738 people have been killed, 3,261 people detained, and 970 arrest warrants have been issued during the protests, according to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

The statement further stated that the US Secretary of State and the Indian External Affairs Minister agreed to close and frequent coordination in support of a lasting peace and development for the people of Afghanistan.

"Secretary Blinken and Jaishankar discussed US-India cooperation on climate change, COVID-19, and other global challenges and pledged to remain in close contact on these and other issues of mutual concern," the statement said.

The conversation between Blinken and Jaishankar comes after US President Joe Biden recently announced that all US troops will be out of Afghanistan by September 11. (ANI)

