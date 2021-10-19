Blinken reiterates US' support for Abraham Accords during meeting with India, Israel, UAE

Washington [US] October 19 (ANI): US Secretary Antony Blinken on Monday reiterated the Biden administration's support for the Abraham Accords during the meeting between India, the UAE and Israel.



"Secretary Blinken reiterated the Biden Administration's support for the Abraham Accords and normalization agreements and discussed future opportunities for collaboration in the region and globally," US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price informed during a press briefing.

Price's remarks came after the delegations from India, the US, the UAE, and Israel discussed a range of issues including climate change, energy cooperation maritime security, and expanding economic and political cooperation in the respective regions.

Secretary Blinken and the Ministers also discussed people to people ties in technology and science, and how to support global public health in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, Price informed.

It has been a year since the August 2020 announcement of the Abraham Accords, which normalized diplomatic relations between the UAE and Israel. The accords were later signed at a White House ceremony attended by President Donald Trump that September, MEI@75 informed.

In less than a year the UAE and Israel swiftly exchanged ambassadors. This was the highlight of the first year of normalizing relations between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi. (ANI)