Blinken says N.Korea increasing instability, insecurity

His comments on Thursday marked the first time the top US diplomat commented directly on North Korea's recent missile launches, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Washington/Seoul, Oct 1 (IANS) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed concerns over North Korea's recent missile launches, saying the country is increasing insecurity and instability in the region.

"We're concerned about these repeated violations of Security Council resolutions that create, I think, greater prospects for instability and insecurity," Blinken told reporters on Thursday.

On Thursday, North Korea test-fired a new type of anti-aircraft missile capable of downing air targets at longer distances with enhanced accuracy, and on Tuesday it fired what it claimed to be a "hypersonic" glide vehicle, about two weeks after it test launched a short-range ballistic missile.

The US has condemned the missile launches as violations of "multiple UN Security Council resolutions".

The North is prohibited from developing or testing any ballistic missiles and other weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons.

Blinken emphasised the latest missile launch violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.

"On North Korea, we're evaluating and assessing the launches that you've referred to to understand exactly what they did, what technology they used," he said.

"But regardless, we've seen repeated violations now of UN Security Council resolutions that the international community needs to take very seriously."

His remark came a day before the UN Security Council is set to hold a meeting to discuss the North's recent missile launches.

--IANS

ksk/