Blinken says Taliban won't be recognised until they stop ongoing atrocities

Washington [US], August 4 (ANI): US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said that the Taliban's demands from the International community will not be accepted until they stop the ongoing violation.



He also said that the terrorist group will not be recognized either, Khaama Press reported.

"Taliban are demanding their leaders' names to be taken out of the black list and ultimately do visits to other countries around the world which he believes will not be logical and pragmatic with the current level of violation by the group," he said during the announcement of the US new program-Program2- for resettling Afghans who have worked for the United States government beyond interpreters and translators.

The US expresses concern over crimes by the Taliban days after the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission in a statement cited its investigation over the alleged massacre by the Taliban in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province.

As per the investigation, the Taliban have killed over 40 former and current officials of the Afghan government, as per Khaama Press.

On Tuesday, Afghanistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hanif Atmar while calling upon the international community said that press releases are not sufficient, they should give the Taliban a serious response in upcoming Doha meetings.

During a meeting with the ambassadors and representatives of regional and international countries including the United Nations, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and European Union, he said: "press releases do not suffice but the International community should give the Taliban a serious response in upcoming Doha meetings." reported Khaama Press.

The twin gatherings hosted by the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs were attended by over thirty ambassadors and representatives, Khaama Press reported further.

Heavy clashes are taking place between Afghanistan forces and the Taliban in several Afghan cities. Aghan forces battled the Taliban in Lashkar Gah as the fighting intensified in the city in southern Helmand province and the frontline was in District 1 where the US conducted an airstrike on Monday morning.

Over the last few weeks, the Taliban have captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province.

Nationwide, the Taliban controls 223 districts, with 116 contested and the government holding 68, according to the Long War Journal, whose calculations tally with CNN's estimates. It says 17 of 34 provincial capitals are directly threatened by the Taliban. (ANI)