Blinken, UN chief to stay in close touch on Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Myanmar

New York [US], March 13 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the situations in Afghanistan, Ethiopia and Myanmar this week and agreed to remain in close contact on the issues, Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday.



"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday to discuss Afghanistan, Ethiopia, and Burma. On Afghanistan, Secretary Blinken thanked Secretary-General Guterres for his commitment to helping advance talks on a just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire," Price said in a statement.

"Secretary Blinken called for enhanced regional and international efforts to help resolve the humanitarian crisis, end atrocities, and restore peace in Ethiopia. They also discussed the importance of an independent, international and credible investigation into reported human rights abuses and violations in Tigray," he added.

On Myanmar, Blinken stressed the importance of unity among UN member states to prevent further violence by security forces and restore the democratically-elected government following the military coup.

"Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of continued unity at the United Nations to prevent further violence and urge the restoration of Burma's democratically-elected government. They agreed to remain in close touch on these and other pressing matters," the spokesperson said further. (ANI)

