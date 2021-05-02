BLK-Max Hospital to install in-house oxygen generator

The Oxygen Generator -- manufactured by NOVAIR Medical -- and cylinder filling system -- manufactured by Oxyplus Technologies -- has a total capacity of generating 22 cubic metre of oxygen every hour. It will be installed and commissioned at the hospitals over the next 72 hours.

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) In a bid to fight the current crisis of Coronavirus-induced oxygen shortage, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital on Sunday announced that it will install an oxygen generator and a high-pressure cylinder filling system that was donated by the France government.

The initiative will help provide approximately 15 per cent additional back-up to the existing medical oxygen demand at the hospital in the form of a continuous feed.

"We are thankful to the Government of France for providing us critical support at a time when India is facing the worst of the pandemic. This generous donation stands testimony of the Indo-France cooperation during this time of crisis," said Dr Abhay Soi, Chairman and MD, Max Healthcare in a statement.

The installation of the systems will help BLK-Max hospital manage its oxygen requirements better, particularly in this time of severe oxygen shortages. The system will also be used as back-up support to its normal oxygen supplies.

--IANS

rvt/rt