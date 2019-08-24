Block Development Council elections to be held soon in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Block Development Council (BDC) elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir very soon as the preparations for the polls are underway.



Addressing a presser, Jammu and Kashmir Rural Development Secretary, Sheetal Nanda said, "Elections would be held to 316 Block Development Councils across Jammu and Kashmir. Preparations are going on. The first step is to conduct reservation exercise completed in the valley and is in the last stage in Jammu. By the end of September, we should be able to complete the exercise."

Principal Secretary Planning and Development, Rohit Kansal was also present during the announcement.

Kansal said that the Rural Development Department is approaching the Chief Electoral Officer's office for holding early elections for which the whole exercise would be hopefully completed by the end of September.

He also said that on law and order front, the security forces are maintaining a close watch on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and there has been a steady decline in the disturbance incidents. (ANI)

