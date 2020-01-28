Blood sample of woman returning from China sent for examination after complaining of fever

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, a blood sample of a Bihar-based woman, who recently returned from China, has been sent for examination to the National Institute of Virology in Pune after she complained of fever.

Briefing about the case, Sanjay Kumar, principal secretary of the Bihar Health Department, told ANI, "A woman has returned from China to Saran district and she is suffering from fever. We have quarantined her and sent her samples to the National Institute of Virology in Pune to ascertain if she is infected with the coronavirus or not."Kumar said that the medical report of the woman is expected to arrive by January 28."There is a need to be cautious as many travel around the globe most often these days. As per our information, a positive case was reported from Nepal. So extensive screening is being conducted in the states close to Nepal," he said."All the entry points from Nepal are being monitored by medical experts. Isolation wards have also been made in such regions. Besides, we have made screening arrangements at airports as well," the official added.The development comes as the death toll from the deadly coronavirus rose to 80 in China with 2,744 confirmed cases of the disease reported from the country on Monday.Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).A novel coronavirus is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death. (ANI)