Bloomsbury signs up with UK's New Frontier Publishing for children's bookk

Commenting on the tie-up, NFP Publishing Director Sophia Whitfield, said: "New Frontier is delighted to have partnered with Bloomsbury India. Known for their high-quality children's books they are the perfect distributor for our board books, picture books and middle grade fiction."

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Bloomsbury Publishing India Private Ltd. has signed up with New Frontier Publishing (NFP), a leading publisher of the UK's primary school-age books, to exclusively represent the marketing and distribution of their titles in the Indian subcontinent.

Bloomsbury India Managing Director Rajiv Beri said: "We are delighted to be partnering with New Frontier Publishing in marketing and distribution of their titles in the Indian subcontinent. The extremely attractive and high value list of NFP fits in very well with our strengths in this market."

Launched in September 2012, Bloomsbury India upholds Bloomsbury Publishing's tradition of publishing books of the highest quality in Fiction, Non-Fiction, Children's, Academic, Business, and Education by both Indian and international authors.

Bloomsbury India's list includes writers such as Raj Kamal Jha, Shiv Khera, Shrabani Basu, Anil Menon, Amrita Shah, Anand Ranganathan, Ziya Us Salam, Nandita Iyer, Diksha Basu, Manimugdha Sharma, Yashwant Sinha, M.J. Akbar and Sandip Roy.

Bloomsbury India's catalogue of authors also includes J.K. Rowling, Declan Walsh, Khaled Hosseini, Sarah J. Maas, Susanna Clarke, Lisa Taddeo, Mohammed Hanif, Elizabeth Gilbert and Kamila Shamsie; Nobel Prize winners Wole Soyinka, Nadine Gordimer and Patrick Modiano; Booker Prize winners Margaret Atwood, George Saunders and Howard Jacobson; Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Kolbert; Orange Prize winners Madeline Miller and Anne Michaels and cookery books by Michelin-starred chefs Anthony Bourdain, Heston Blumenthal, Vikas Khanna, Atul Kochhar and Raymond Blanc.

Bloomsbury India distributes both the UK and US Bloomsbury imprints together with the popular and critically acclaimed Arden Shakespeare series.

A rigorous academic list focuses on Business, Economics and Management with experts in their field like Saurabh Mukherjea, Pavan Padaki, Gautam Parikh, Nitish Rai Gupta, Vasudev Murthy, Self-Help with Shiv Khera, Daniel Goleman, Sumit D. Chowdhury, Virender Kapoor, Mind, Body & Spirit with yoga maestro Baba Ramdev, Acharya Bal Krishna and Aisha Chowdhary.

An extended list of Topical Interest includes renowned personalities like Sheila Dixit, Markandey Katju, T.N. Hari, Udayan Mukherjee, Sreeram Sundar Chaulia, Pran Kurup, and Anoop Misra.

New Frontier was established in Australia in 2002 with the motto "to inspire, educate and uplift children". The UK list was launched in 2017, which includes Fiction and Picture Books. In 2019, NFP expanded into early years' titles with its Catch A Star imprint. By 2020 NFP added almost 100 new titles to its list.

NFP endeavours to introduce international authors and illustrators to the world stage by publishing books that children will want to read again and again in line with the belief "children deserve the best".

--IANS

vm/ksk/