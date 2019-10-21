Blue wafer solar cells not to qualify under domestically-made product to get govt benefits, govt clarifies

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Solar photovoltaic (PV) cell made of imported semi-processed blue wafers would not qualify as domestically produced equipment to get benefits under government schemes, the Centre clarified on Monday.

"If diffused silicon wafer (generally called Blue Wafer) is imported and the same is used as raw material for the manufacture of solar PV cells in India, such cells shall not qualify as domestically manufactured solar PV cells, for the purpose of MNRE's schemes," the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said in a statement.



The ministry said a solar PV cell will be considered manufactured domestically if it is made in India, using "undiffused silicon wafer (Black Wafer)" and processes required for manufacturing solar PV cell from the "undiffused silicon wafer have been carried out in India".

The ministry said it is expected that this decision will help in establishing a strong solar manufacturing base in India.

A number of flagship schemes of the MNRE, such as KUSUM, have provisions for mandatory use of domestically manufactured solar PV cells. "It was seen that some manufacturers have been importing semi-processed solar PV cells (generally called blue wafer) and making final Solar PV cells with little value addition in India," the statement said. (ANI)

