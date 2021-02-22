BlueStacks to revolutionise mobile gaming in India: CEO

BlueStacks has over 500 million users globally across more than 200 locations.

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) BlueStacks, the world's largest Android gaming platform for PCs and Macs, is bullish on India and with over 2 million games across numerous developers, the company is revolutionising the way Android gaming is taking shape in the country, a top executive said on Monday.

"India is an extremely large mobile gaming market for us. Last year, the pandemic drove a surge of gamers across the world, including India, which saw a near 100 per cent jump in user base," Rosen Sharma, CEO BlueStacks, told IANS in an interview.

A typical BlueStacks user is spending an average of 5 hours playing mobile games every day.

According to Sharma, the gaming eco-system in India is majorly driven by mobile games.

"With developers coming out with bigger and heavier games, more mobile gamers will play in interruption-free environments and migrate to PC-based platforms. Mobile games are not designed for long gameplay," he noted.

Founded in 2011 by Sharma, Jay Vaishnav, Harvinder Sawhney and Suman Saraf, BlueStacks has a global team of over 400 people.

BlueStacks, that has crossed 1 billion downloads, has launched BlueStacks 5 (Beta) update that promises a 40 per cent reduction in RAM usage.

The new BlueStacks 5 (Beta), which will support ARM devices, offers significantly faster boot, install and launch times and core gamers can look forward to better gameplay experiences.

"We have always believed in listening to our users for driving our product roadmap and this has enabled us to bring the best features to the market. BlueStacks 5 is also developed basis the response we got from our gamers' community," Sharma told IANS.

The company's app container technology enables games to be optimised to run on PC, Mac and other devices without any additional work needed from the developer.

This is a key component missing in both Android on Chromebook and iOS apps on Mac.

"We see the market for BlueStacks Game Platform expanding considerably with Apple's endorsement of running iOS apps on the Mac form factor," said Sharma.

BlueStacks 5 is faster, smoother, and lighter than the previous version. The eco-mode is a great initiative for gamers who frequently switch between different apps.

With the vastly upgraded Multi-instance manager and Eco mode, it will be a game changer for the gaming community as they can now run more BlueStacks instances faster and without lag.

"Our focus has been to drive the best performance across any other app player in the industry. The performance benchmarks that BlueStacks 5 has been delivering are really positive and aims re-defines the industry standards," Sharma elaborated.

BlueStacks is also working on to optimise its platform for Apple's in-house ARM Silicon M1 chip-based Macs and this "should be rolled out soon in future," Sharma said.

