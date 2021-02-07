B'luru Christians donate Rs 1 cr for Ayodhya's Ram temple

"The members of the Christian community from all walks of life donated Rs 1 crore during the fund-raising drive," said Narayan.

Bengaluru, Feb 7 (IANS) Prominent members of the Christians community in this tech city have collected Rs 1 crore as donation for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said on Sunday.

Christian entrepreneurs, businessmen, educationists, chief executives, marketing experts and social service activists contributed for the temple construction.

"The BJP believes in pro-people actions and 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas' as stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As an inclusive party, the BJP incapsulates even minorities and its philosophy of governance is followed at the central and the state levels," said the Deputy CM.

The community's representative and businessman Ronald Colaso said Christians always respond to the cause of the nation and social harmony.

In this context, the community's leaders also thanked the BJP-ruled state government for granting Rs 200 crore for setting up Christian Development Corporation in the city.

"We are also grateful to the state government for legislating a Bill to set up Saint Joseph University in the city," said Colaso in the statement.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Secretary General Champat Rai announced recently that the donation drive, which began on January 15, would be go on till February 27 across the country.

--IANS

fb/tsb