B'luru: Double-murder accused alleges victim shot his video for blackmail

Prashanth, who was a Facebook friend of Chandrakala, the deceased woman, told the police that he committed the crime as Chandrakala demanded money from him after shooting his shirtless video at her residence when he was taking rest, the police said.

Bengaluru, Oct 11 (IANS) Karnataka police have cracked a double-murder case of a woman and her toddler in Bengaluru and arrested the accused person on Monday, who has been identied as Prashanth, a resident of Bellary.

The accused told the police that Chandrakala used to chat with him and after getting close, she had invited him to her home in Bengaluru. During his visit, when Prashanth was sleeping, Chandrakala had reportedly recorded his video and demanded money from him.

This led to a quarrel between the two. After hearing the noise, Chandrakala's three-year-old daughter had come into the room, whom Prashanth had pushed away. Chandrakala then rushed to the kitchen and brought a knife to attack Prashanth, but the latter snatched the knife and stabbed her, leading to her death, the police said.

Fearing that the toddler's cries might alarm the neigbours, he then killed the little girl. After committing the crime, the accused had gone to Bellary where he led a normal life pretending that nothing had happened.

The police collected information about the accused through CCTV footage and neighbours' statements.

The incident had taken place on October 7 at an apartment located in Chowdeshwarinagar in Begur police station limits in Bengaluru.

Chandrakala (35) and her daughter Ratanya's (3) bodies were found lying in a pool of blood. The mother's body was found in the hall, whereas the body of the toddler was found in another room.

The accused had stabbed Chandrakala and her daughter more than 20 times before slitting their throats.

