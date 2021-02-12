B'luru to get 8 more cyber crime police stations : CM

Speaking to the media after attending the Karnataka senior police officers annual meet, Yediyurappa said that presently most of the states are facing the terrorism threat in one manner or the other.

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (IANS) In an effort to curb the spurt in cyber crime cases, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday announced setting up of eight additional cyber crime police stations here, besides strengthening the anti-terrorism squad to tackle the terror threat in the state.

"Tackling the cyber crime is one such area, where we need to strengthen ourselves. Criminal activities in the virtual world are the new generation warfare which needs to be monitored effectively. Therefore, we are planning to set up eight more cyber police stations in Bengaluru," the Chief Minister added.

He said that challenges keep changing with time from basic policing to dark web crime and the area of police has grown exponentially with the advent of technology during recent times.

"Only effective investigation can be a biggest deterrent for any crime and a conviction for a criminal," Yediyurappa said.

He also expressed happiness over dip in crime rates and atrocities on women and children in the state in comparision to other states.

"This is a matter of pride to all of us," the Chief Minister underlined, adding that the state government has set up an anti-terrorism squad to keep a tab on terrorist activities in the city.

Yediyurappa also assured the senior police officials of strengthening the department so that law and order is maintained and people live peacefully.

"I have also given a piece of advice to the police officials that people visiting the police station should be treated with respect and dignity. Let the police first listen to their grievances and address them sincerely," he added.

--IANS

nbh/sdr/