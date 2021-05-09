B'luru top cop warns lockdown violators of stringent action

"Stringent action will be taken if anyone is seen violating the lockdown guidelines and travelling unnecessarily. Stay Home, Stay Safe," Pant told reporters here.

Bengaluru, May 9 (IANS) With the extended 14-day lockdown coming into force from Monday across Karnataka to contain the pandemic's second wave, city police commissioner Kamal Pant on Sunday warned violators of stringent action if they defied the Covid-induced guidelines till May 24 morning.

Urging the tech city's 1.2-crore denizens to strictly abide by the guidelines, Pant said the fight against Covid would be successful only if all worked together and followed the restrictions from Monday by staying at home.

According to the state health bulletin, as the epi centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru registered 20,897 new cases on Saturday, taking its Covid tally to 9,50,893, including 3,50,893 active cases while 281 succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, resulting in its death toll rising to 8,057 till date.

As the first 14-day lockdown since April 27 did not result in reducing the Covid cases across Karnataka, a rattled state government is hoping the extended 14-day lockdown would contain the virus spread, especially in Bengaluru, which has been accounting for over 50 per cent of the state's caseload since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

Police has imposed section 144 of the CrPC across the city, prohibiting more than 5 people from gathering in any area to ensure social distancing and avoid crowding in public places.

"If anyone is found out of home without valid reason and riding or driving in the city will be detained and their vehicle seized except from 6am to 10am when people are allowed to buy essentials for their daily needs," said Pant.

In an order issued by state Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar on May 7 for enforcing the lockdown, people have been advised to walk for buying essentials in their area and avoid using vehicle for commuting.

"Only those travelling out of city in train or plane will be allowed to hire a taxi or auto for commuting to the railway station or airport with their ticket as pass," said the order. The same rule applies to those arriving in the city from outside.

The order has banned public transport service by state-run or private buses and metro train. Taxis, autos and private vehicles are also not allowed to move except during the 4 hours relaxation from 6-10am to buy essentials.

All schools, colleges, coaching institutes, theatres, malls, gyms, clubs, bars, hotels and restaurants will remail shut. Only takeaways will be allowed.

"Visit to hospitals for tests, health check-up or Covid treatment and vaccination will be allowed," said the order.

